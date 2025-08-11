Garbage dumping, untreated sewage discharge continue at Ernavoor pond

CHENNAI: The Ernavoor pond, the primary source for replenishing groundwater in the area, has become an illegal dumping ground for garbage and untreated sewage, raising serious concerns among residents.

B Niranjan Patnaik, president, Kamarajar Nagar Residents Welfare Association, stated that pollution was now severely threatening the pond, and attributed it to the inaction of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and irresponsible public behaviour.

“The 2.5-acre pond was originally owned by the Railways but it was transferred to Hand in Hand (NGO) two years ago,” he explained. “Using Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds from ITC, the NGO restored the pond. This involved removing legacy waste, strengthening the bund, deepening the pond, and planting over 2,000 trees. Since the locality lacks a proper park, we collected funds and installed wooden benches so residents could sit and enjoy the evening breeze.”

However, he expressed frustration over residents dumping wet and solid waste into the pond. “This is polluting the waterbody and risks spoiling the groundwater level also,” he pointed out.

Another resident, R Kishore, reported that some locals were also illegally discharging sewage water into the pond. “Despite repeated complaints to the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, no action has been taken. The GCC must install CCTV monitoring and impose fines on offenders,” he opined.

When contacted, Councillor R Jayaraman (Ward 4), told DT Next that illegal sewage discharge was being regulated. “Representations have been made to officials to monitor the pond and prevent pollution. We’re planning to utilise the vacant space around the pond and convert it into a walking area for residents to spend their leisure hours in the evening,” he stated.