Garba nights glitter in Chennai's Navarathiri

CHENNAI: From ghaghra-cholis spinning in circles to the clack of dandiya sticks meeting in perfect synchrony, and of course the fragrance of ghee-soaked theplas, we could see the city slowly unfolding its Gujarati flavours. Hundreds of Gujaratis, settled in Chennai gather every year to celebrate and relive Navarathiri by adding a western twist to the fervours.

Moreover, non-Gujaratis too indulge in this nine-day celebration, swirling under fairy lights, keeping rhythm with the nagada. In Chennai, Navarathiri is more about spirit, a cultural transplant that is deeply rooted. Thanks to a few Gujaratis in Chennai, who have ensured that their community doesn’t miss out on any fun in Tamil Nadu.

The woman behind the swirl: Nirali Shah

Nirali Shah, was one among the firsts to organise garba nights in Chennai At the helm of Nirali Fashion, she has been the bridge between Gujarat’s traditions and Chennai’s cultural adaptations.

She is fondly called as the Garba Dandiya Maa who turned personal passion into a community celebration.

“When I first came here, I didn’t know anyone. But slowly, through the events and small gatherings, I found people I could call my own,” she reflects. As the demand for authentic outfits grew, Nirali began sourcing ghaghra-cholis, kediyus, and accessories directly from Gujarat and even designed them to give her personal touch. Today, her venture, Nirali Fashion, started 10 years ago, is a one-stop shop in Chennai, from school competitions to college fests to Navarathiri nights, almost everyone rents or buys their Gujarati outfits from her.

“Almost everyone in Chennai who wants to play garba or attend Navarathiri nights comes to me. Either they rent, buy, or get their outfits designed. Schools and colleges also approach me for their competitions and fests,” she explains with a smile.

Nine nights, one heartbeat: The Gujraj Association

On Navarathiri nights, the usually glitzy atrium of Express Avenue (EA) mall transforms into a pompous affair. The swirl of colour, rhythm, and devotion. The Gujraj Association of Chennai represents this scale. Every year, the association organises Navarathiri nights at EA, drawing more than thousands of participants.

Gujraj Association, which started 15 years back, serves as an umbrella for the Gujarati community in Chennai.

Chetan Shah and Viresh Mehta, the organising committee members of Gujraj Association, ensure there’s a stage for all to shine. What began as a small get-together has grown into one of Chennai’s most-awaited cultural events, where tickets sell out quickly and the dance floor fills with enthusiasm.

Chetan recalls, “Navarathiri is not just for Gujaratis anymore. The energy, the music, the colours, it attracts everyone. You’ll find all cultures under one roof, wherein everyone is so happy dancing. That’s the beauty of Chennai: it welcomes culture, it doesn’t limit it.”

“Our aim has always been to bring people together. We want to create an atmosphere where everyone, from the youngest child to the oldest member, feels part of the celebration,” Chetan adds.

Planning such events is no small task. From arranging live bands that play traditional garba songs to curating food stalls and ensuring safety for hundreds of dancers twirling in sync. With years passing on, Chetan says, they added new workshops, expanded the venue space, and even collaborated with local artists.

Viresh Mehta, says, “When you see the dance floor here, you feel like you are in Baroda or Ahmedabad. But what’s special is the mix of people who’ve never celebrated Navarathiri before now wait for it every year.”

For children especially, these programmes become a way to know where they come from. They learn not just garba steps but also the values and stories behind them.

The taste of home: Food as celebration

But of course, Gujarati celebrations are incomplete without food. And in Chennai, Kashmira Soni, lovingly called “food aunty” by her close ones, makes sure no one misses the taste of home.

“When I cook, I feel I am home with every dish. People here wait for theplas, dhokla, khandvi. These are memories more than cuisines,” she says.

From crispy dhokla to melt-in-the-mouth moong dal halwa, her offerings are as much a part of the festival as the dandiya sticks.

“Cooking during Navarathiri or in general as well is my passion,” she says. “Back in Gujarat, food is the centre of every celebration. Here too, it brings people together. The smell of ghee, the crunch of fafda, the sweetness of jalebi, all of them carry memories.”

Sourcing authentic ingredients is not always easy, she admits, but with effort and community networks, she manages and makes even the basic snacks like chivda, ganthiya at home. Over the years, she has adapted some recipes slightly to suit Chennai’s spice-loving palate. But some dishes, she insists, must remain unchanged: “You cannot mess with khichu or undhiyu. They are traditions, not recipes.”