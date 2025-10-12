Gangster Nagendran’s son Ajith weds in front of father’s body

CHENNAI: Ajith, the second son of late gangster P Nagendran, tied the knot with his fiancé Shakina in the presence of his father’s body at their Vyasarpadi residence. The nuptials were held before Nagendran's last rites, Daily Thanthi reported.

Nagendran (65), who was a life convict in a murder case, and also the prime accused in the murder of former Tamil Nadu BSP president K Armstrong, died due to health complications at the Stanley Government Hospital here on October 9.

Following an autopsy supervised by Madhavaram judicial magistrate Deepa, his body was handed over to his family and brought to their Vyasarpadi home for people to pay their final respects. Nagendran will be laid to rest at Kodungaiyur’s Mullai Nagar cemetery, said a Maalaimalar report.

Nagendran had been serving life sentence since 2001 for the murder of AIADMK functionary Stanley Shanmugam. He was the first accused in the Armstrong murder case in July last year. His older son, Aswathaman, an advocate, was also arrested in connection with the same case and remains in custody.

One of the most notorious gangsters of North Chennai, police said Nagendran used to maintain control over several gangs even while in prison.