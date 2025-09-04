Gang of five, en route to commit robbery, arrested in Neelankarai, weapons and car seized

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police arrested five individuals on Tuesday who were allegedly en route to commit a robbery. A car and weapons were seized from their possession.

The incident occurred on the evening of September 2 when a police team was conducting vehicle checks at the Akkarai checkpoint within the Neelankarai Police Station limits. They stopped a car coming along the East Coast Road and questioned its five occupants.

The suspects gave inconsistent and contradictory answers, raising the officers' suspicion. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed three knives and that the car's registration plate had been tampered with. The five men and the vehicle were immediately taken to the Neelankarai police station for further inquiry.

During interrogation led by the Inspector, the suspects confessed to planning a robbery. They had allegedly conspired to target members of the public walking along the East Coast Road. To avoid detection, they had altered the car's number plate and were carrying knives to execute the crime.

A case has been registered at the Neelangarai Police Station. The arrested individuals have been identified as: Udayanithi (a.k.a. Suriya), 29, from Madurai, Vigneshwaran, 28, from Namakkal, Arif Lal, 32, from Kallakurichi, Arun, 30 and Ramkumar, 28, of Sivagangai.

Police confiscated the car used for the crime, the three knives, and two fake number plates.

Further investigation uncovered the extensive criminal histories of the accused. Udayanithi has five prior cases, including murder, assault, and theft. Vigneshwaran has six cases, including murder, highway robbery, and assault. Arif Lal has two cases, including one for murder, and Arun has two cases, including one for attempted murder.

After interrogation, all five accused were produced before a court and have been remanded to judicial custody.