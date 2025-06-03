Gang led by woman smuggles 108 kg ganja by train, arrested by Chennai cops

CHENNAI: The city police on Monday seized 108 kg of ganja near Vepery and arrested four persons including a woman in connection with the seizure.

Police said that the contraband was smuggled into the city by train. Based on a tip-off about the movement of narcotic substances in Vepery police limits, the Anti Narcotic Intelligence Unit (ANIU) of the city police coordinated with the Vepery police and kept vigil.

Early Monday, a team headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police, Vepery apprehended three men stationed on General Collins Road in Choolai for a long time. On questioning them, they gave evasive replies about the white sacks in the autorickshaw after which police checked the sack and found it to be ganja.

Police seized the ganja, weighing 108 kg, and arrested Bandaru Nageshwar Rao (30), R Gajapathy (36) and A Dinesh (23). Based on the information provided by the trio, police arrested the mastermind, Revathi, who would distribute the ganja to the peddlers.

In another case, Choolaimedu police arrested two persons for possession of banned oral tobacco products and seized 15.9 kg of Gutkha. The arrested persons were identified as S Prajwal Kumar (27) and S Murugan (32).

The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.