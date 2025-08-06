Gang kills history-sheeter in TP Chathiram; revenge suspected

CHENNAI: A six-member gang hacked to death a 42-year-old history-sheeter inside his house in TP Chathiram on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Raj Kumar of Jothiammal Nagar.

Police said that he operated a canopy rental business and had several criminal cases including a murder case.

Police said that around 3 pm, Kumar was inside the house when the gang barged in and attacked him. He tried to escape using utensils and furniture but in vain. Kumar then fled from his house and went to a neighbour’s house, where the gang followed him and hacked him to death.

On information, a police team from TP Chathiram station reached the scene and shifted his body to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. Inquiries suggested that it could be a revenge attack for a murder in Aminjikarai a few months ago in which Kumar was the prime suspect.

A case has been registered, and further investigations are underway.