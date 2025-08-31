Gang hurls bombs at man, hacks him to death in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old man was murdered by a gang in Tiruvallur on Saturday night, wherein the gang first hurled country bombs at him to disorient him and then chased him down and hacked him to death.

The deceased was identified as Rajkamal of Kadambathur village. Police said that he was riding back home on a motorcycle when the incident happened.

Kadambathur police reached the scene on information and moved the heavily injured Rajkamal to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. The body was then sent to the Tiruvallur Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The probe revealed that the deceased had gotten married just three months ago. During preliminary investigations, the police found that the murder was due to a fallout over a land dispute in Vaishali Nagar, Kadambathur. A case has been registered, and police have formed special teams to trace the accused.

In a similar incident last week, the Kadambathur police had arrested three persons for hurling a country-made bomb at a 26-year-old man in Tiruvallur as a revenge attack for an earlier clash at a Tasmac outlet.