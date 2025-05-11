Gang hacks two youngsters to death in Maraimalai Nagar

CHENNAI: Two young men were hacked to death by a gang of unidentified assailants on Saturday night.

According to Daily Thanthi, The deceased were identified as Vimal (22) and Jagan (24), who were reportedly involved in a clash with a rival group of acquaintances in the Gandhi Nagar locality when the attack occurred.

Vimal and Jagan were chatting as usual in their locality when a quarrel broke out between two groups. The altercation escalated after which three unidentified individuals allegedly attacked both of them with sharp weapons before fleeing the scene.

Vimal died on the spot due to multiple injuries, while Jagan was rushed to a government hospital with severe wounds. Despite receiving treatment, he succumbed to his injuries later.

Preliminary investigations revealed that both Vimal and Jagan had multiple criminal cases pending against them. The Maraimalai Nagar police have registered a case and launched an investigation to apprehend the three suspects involved in the double murder.