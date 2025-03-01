Gang hacks man to death near Ambattur tahsildar office

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old building contractor was hacked to death by a gang near Ambattur tahsildar office on Friday evening. Police suspect business enmity to be the reason behind the murder.

Police investigations revealed that Dinesh Babu of Teachers Colony, Ambattur, was on his mobile phone when a gang that came in an auto-rickshaw rounded him up and started raining blows on him.

The gang fled the scene before onlookers could react. Based on an alert, a police team rushed to the scene and moved Dinesh to a hospital where he was declared brought-dead. The officials then shifted his body to a government hospital for post-mortem examination. The Ambattur police registered a case of murder and have formed special teams to secure the suspects.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the gang had watched Dinesh's movements and executed the murder. According to the police, Dinesh had a daily routine of playing badminton every morning and evening at a court near the tahsildar office. The gang intercepted him while he was on his way to the badminton court.