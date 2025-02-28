Gang arrested for snatching gold chain, mobile and cash from college student in Oragadam

CHENNAI: A group of men who snatched a gold chain, mobile phone and Rs 10,000 at knifepoint from a college student in Oragadam was arrested by the police on Friday.

The victim, Akash Gupta (24) of West Bengal, was studying in a private college in Chennai and staying in a rented house in Oragadam.

On Thursday evening, when Akash was walking near the Oragadam flyover, a group of men approached him in a car, threatened him at knifepoint and snatched his 1.5 sovereign gold chain. Police said when Akash fought back, the group attacked him, snatched his mobile phone and forced him to transfer Rs 10,000 to their account via UPI. Then they escaped from the spot in the same car.

On information, the Oragadam police visited the spot and admitted Akash to Chengalpattu GH. Police registered a case with the help of a bank transaction and managed to identify the gang.

On Friday morning, they arrested Muthuraja (21), Pradesh (23), Udayakumar (23), Gurunathan (23), Pasuraman (23), Mariselvam (28) and Subash (28) – all from Tirunelveli. The police seized the car, cash and a few knives from them.

During inquiry, they found that the group used to travel to Chennai from Tirunelveli in the car, and snatch valuables from people in the suburbs at knifepoint. A case was registered and further investigation is on.