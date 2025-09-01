Ganesh idol immersion leaves Chennai beaches loaded with waste

CHENNAI: Beaches across the city were left staggering under tons of garbage following the immersion of thousands of Ganesh idols to mark the end of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Over the past five days more than 2000 idols were installed and worshipped across Chennai and its suburbs by various community groups, according to Maalaimalar.

On Monday, the idols were transported in processions from areas like Mylapore, Kilpauk, Anna Nagar, Kolathur, Flower Bazaar and Washermanpet to the sea for immersion.

The Pattinapakkam beach which is one the main immersion sites has been strewn with a massive pile of waste, including the remains of insoluble idols, floral garlands, wooden blocks and iron rods.

Similar scenes of beaches staggering under piles of garbage was found at other immersion points like Kasimedu, Ennore, Tiruvottriyur and Palavakkam.

Following this, the civic body has launched a massive effort to clear the debris with cleanliness workers using three earthmovers and 100 trucks to clean the coastline.