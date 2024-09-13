Full cancellation of EMU trains in Chennai Beach- Tambaram on 15.09.2024 announced; check details

CHENNAI: EMU trains in the Chennai Beach to Tambaram section on Sunday between 09:00 AM to 7:00 PM would be fully cancelled owing to engineering works.

In lieu of cancelled EMU trains, the passenger specials will be operated between the Chennai Beach - Pallavaram-Chennai Beach section.

EMU trains bound for Chengalpattu/Kanchipuram/Tirumalpur/Arakkonam and back will run as per schedule timings on Sunday.

Passenger specials would be operated from Chennai Beach at 08:35 am, 09:38 am, 10:10 am, 10:40 am, 11:20 am, 12:00 pm, 1:05 pm, 1:30 pm, 2:30 pm, 3:10 pm, 3:45 pm, 4:10 pm, 4:30 pm, 4:50 pm, 5:10 pm, and 5:50 pm till Pallavaram.

From Pallavaram, passenger specials would be operated at 09:35 am, 10:35 am, 11:05 am, 11:35 am, 12:10 pm, 12:55 pm, 1:55 pm, 2:25 pm, 2:25 pm, 3:20 pm, 4:00 pm, 4:40 pm, 5:05 pm, 5:20 pm, 5:40 pm, 6:05 pm, and 6:40 pm till Chennai Beach.

Passengers are requested to plan their journey accordingly and check the revised schedule before traveling, said a Southern Railway statement.