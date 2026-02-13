Fugitive in 2013 Foreshore Estate car theft case arrested after 10 years

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old man, who had been absconding for nearly a decade after skipping bail in a car theft case, was arrested on Thursday by the crime wing of the Foreshore Police Station and subsequently remanded in judicial custody.
The accused, identified as Sathish from Velachery, was initially arrested in 2013 in connection with a vehicle theft case registered at the Foreshore Estate Police Station crime wing. Following the submission of a charge sheet in 2015, he was granted bail. However, Sathish failed to appear for trial proceedings before the 23rd Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Saidapet and went underground in 2016.
Based on an arrest warrant issued by the court on April 9 last year, a police team led by an Inspector from the Foreshore Estate crime wing launched a thorough search operation across various locations. The efforts culminated in his apprehension on Thursday.
Sathish was produced before a magistrate court in Chennai and remanded to judicial custody.