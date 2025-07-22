Fuel station staff arrested for assaulting customer

CHENNAI: The police have arrested the staff of a fuel station on GST Road, Alandur, for assaulting a customer after an argument over mode of payment.

The arrested person was identified as Sankar (50) of Saidapet. The incident happened on Monday (July 21). The complainant, C Santhosh Kumar (23), a call taxi driver, went to the outlet to fill CNG for his vehicle.

The bill had amounted to Rs 579, and Santhosh Kumar had given a Rs 500 currency note and paid the remaining amount through UPI transaction.

This led to an argument between Sankar and the cab driver, and in a fit of rage, Sankar took the fuel hose and attacked Santhosh with the nozzle, leading to injuries.

Based on Santhosh's complaint, St Thomas Mount police have registered a case and arrested the accused. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.