From water sports to bird-view decks, Chetpet Eco Park set for Rs 10 crore makeover

CHENNAI: Chetpet Eco Park, one of the go-to recreation spots for the denizens, is set for an exciting makeover as the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has proposed redevelopment works at around Rs 10 crore.

As part of the redevelopment project, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) will create water sports facilities, musical fountains, and bird-view decks, besides the renovation of existing fishing spots, rock-climbing space, aquarium, and amphitheatre. The planning authority will also upgrade toilets and walkways.

“The objective of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority is to refurbish urban green spaces in the city to mitigate the effects of pollution and also to reduce the urban heat island effect, a phenomenon that refers to heat trapped in built-up areas. The urban heat island in towns and cities is an effect of human activities,” a CMDA document said.

It is to be noted that the fisheries department of the state rejuvenated Chetpet Lake, which was in a state of neglect due to sewage pollution and overgrown vegetation, and developed the eco-park on 16 acres. Inaugurated in 2017, the eco-park also became a boating destination within the city limits.

As per an estimation, the park attracts around 20,000 visitors per month, and around 500 walkers use the walkways around the lake for morning walks.