From medicine cabinet to menu: Psyllium husk gets a tasty makeover

CHENNAI: For years, psyllium husk sat quietly in kitchen cabinets, its reputation limited to being a humble digestive aid. But in the age of mindful eating and gut-friendly diets, this unassuming fibre has stepped into the limelight. From being a bland supplement to becoming a star ingredient, psyllium husk is redefining the idea of eating healthy — one creative recipe at a time.

Fashion designer Aisha Rizwan Malik has been incorporating psyllium husk into her diet for over 40 days now. “I am restricted to take only a certain amount of calories. Psyllium husk helps with digestion and bowel movements. That’s the reason why dieticians suggest this when you are on a low-calorie diet. Moreover, it also improves gut health,” she says.

Giving DT Next more insight about the fibre, Dr Nithya Franklyn explains, “Psyllium husk is derived from a plant called plantago. It is a bulking agent that expands after absorbing water. It has a high fibre content and stimulates the colon. That’s the reason why it provides relief for constipation and mild diarrhoea.”

Recently, many people have been talking about probiotics. But what exactly are they? Probiotics are live microorganisms that support gut health. These organisms need food, called prebiotics. Psyllium husk is a prebiotic that helps the beneficial bacteria in our gut to grow.

“Two teaspoons of psyllium husk with water in the morning keeps me full until 5 pm. As it absorbs the water content in the body, we naturally lose water weight. It also functions as a laxative. The jelly-like, cheesy texture of psyllium husks helps control snacking,” Aisha shares, but also warns that it might be an allergen for some. Agreeing with this, Dr Nithya recommends consulting a doctor before adding the fibre to your diet if you are on medication.

As they say, too much of anything is no good; psyllium husk should also be consumed in moderation. “If the limit exceeds, it can lead to bloating, burping, and digestive issues. To enjoy all the benefits of the fibre, we need to consume adequate water too,” Nithya adds.

As Aisha follows an anti-inflammatory diet, psyllium is essential for better bowel movements. “It greatly helps in controlling cravings and slow down carbohydrate absorption. This also aids in keeping insulin levels in check. I add psyllium husk to my vegetables, eggs, chicken, and even sauces. It is part of my daily wellness routine,” she explains. Psyllium husk can be consumed in various forms, including capsules, powder, or as seeds.

For the past few years, many people have been shifting towards gluten-free foods. This fibre helps in the same way, but without compromising on taste. It can be a great binding agent and improves the texture of flour-based dishes.

Chef Mathangi, who is also a food consultant, believes that the husk will become even more popular soon. “It will be a great ingredient for gluten-free baking and for making creamy sorbets. The best feature of psyllium husk is that it has no taste or smell,” she states.

Doctors now endorse its remarkable ability to balance cholesterol, enhance gut health, and curb hunger pangs, making it a simple yet potent addition to daily diets. Meanwhile, chefs are giving it a tasty makeover, experimenting with psyllium in smoothies, breakfast bowls, baked goods, and even savoury dishes. However, in the culinary world, experimentation is still ongoing. “It is yet to fully enter the commercial kitchens. But I believe that will happen soon,” she hopes.

In the evolving landscape of conscious living, few ingredients have managed to blend science and simplicity as gracefully as psyllium husk. In an era where clean eating meets culinary curiosity, it is quietly proving that nutrition and taste can indeed share the same plate.

Benefits of psyllium husk

It lowers harmful cholesterol

Flushes out toxins

Reduces heart ailments

Keeps a check on the blood sugar level