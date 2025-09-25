From Manuneedhi Cholan's tale to the 90s era: Chennai’s Golu celebrations weave history, faith and nostalgia

CHENNAI: In the gentle glow of Navaratri lamps, the golu steps this year transform into a vibrant tapestry of stories — where Manuneedhi Cholan’s timeless justice meets the grandeur of the Mahabharata, Marina Beach rises in miniature as a tribute to Chennai’s spirit, and the carefree charm of 90s life finds space alongside divine depictions of regional women deities and the 80 forms of Shiva.

In Mogappair, Shilpa, a miniature artiste, along with her family, erects a huge set that depicts the story of Lord Tirumala. Spilling creativity on every step, she recreates the experience of Marina Beach and also brings to life the nostalgic 90s era. Some of the dolls are more than seven decades old.













Then, we headed to Navarathri Thirukovil in Kolathur. As we step in, we are astonished by the grandeur and how each ancient story is visualised. The working models of Karnan’s death sequence and the birth story of Lord Murugan are spellbinding. This marks the 11th edition of the golu at the temple, which is curated and maintained by Gajendran, Usha and Parthiban. The space houses more than 4,000 golu dolls, many of which are collected from countries around the world.













Seventy-three-year-old Shanthi spent almost six months setting up a thematic golu for this festive season. Bringing 80 forms of Lord Shiva to life, her goal is to educate the coming generation. This includes who Sharabheshwara is and the devotion of Kannappar, among others. This innovative golu is displayed in T Nagar.

Again, in T Nagar, shedding light on the regional women deities of Tamil Nadu, advocate Kanthimathi highlights Thee Paayntha Amman, Thavvai, Kottravai and Neeli, to name a few. Through golu, she tries to create awareness about the 15 women who played a major role in drafting the Constitution of India but go unnoticed.













More than just an arrangement of dolls, these thematic golus breathe life into history, mythology, culture and memory — inviting visitors to pause, reflect and celebrate the many layers of our shared heritage.