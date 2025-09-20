SICA's 7th Edition: Over 3,000 chefs serve smorgasbord of global flavours

CHENNAI: The seventh edition of the highly anticipated culinary contest, SICA Culinary Olympiad and Food Competition 2025, was launched on Friday by Minister Rajendran, alongside chef Damu and chef Seetharam.

The three-day event takes place at the Chennai Trade Centre, featuring over 3,000 participants from across India and other countries, including the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Australia, and Mauritius. Notably, this event is India’s first WACS (World Association of Chefs’ Societies) endorsed culinary competition.

On the first day, the venue was filled with edible art pieces that resembled masterpieces. The butter sculptures, included images of APJ Abdul Kalam, chef Soundarajan, Greek gods, and a Bharatanatyam exponent, among others, and three-tier wedding cakes reflected creativity, tradition, and contemporary ideas.

Speaking to DT Next, Padma Shri awardee chef Damu, and president of the SICA, said, “This year, we have 22 categories, with new additions such as Davara coffee, paratha, and biryani making. Many college students from across India are participating, aligning with our motto of developing the skills of budding chefs.”

The judging panel comprises experts from nine different countries, and the competition aims to encourage future chefs to showcase their skills, gain knowledge, and gather experience to become future pillars. Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor, who has been made an honorary member of SICA, said, “This is the biggest culinary Olympiad, where India’s rich culinary heritage can be showcased globally. I am invested in India as a whole, not just the north. I want to promote all of our country's cuisines on the global stage, because food unites people. By sharing my knowledge, I also grow as a person each day. I advise young talents to stay rooted in our traditions but also to innovate.”

Chef Fazlia from Sri Lanka stood beside her meticulously crafted ribbon-themed cake and shared, “This is a major opportunity for chefs like us to meet industry giants and learn from them. I am eager to participate in more categories and demonstrate my talent.”

The live culinary competition will be held on September 20 and 21 at the Chennai Trade Centre, Nandambakkam.