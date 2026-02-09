From lens to loom: Photographs find new life in textile art

For Kalyani Pramod, her upcoming exhibition is a deeply personal act of remembrance. ‘Tribute to My Father’ is her homage to her father, the celebrated photojournalist TS Nagarajan, whose work, values and way of seeing the world shaped her creative journey. “My father has been my biggest inspiration for who I am today and how I became a designer. I felt it was apt to pay tribute to him and his work. I have taken his photographs and interpreted them in my medium, which is textiles, using fibre, thread, embroidery, tapestry and weaving,” says Kalyani.

That sentiment lies at the heart of ‘Tribute to My Father’, a personal and evocative body of work that unfolds as a creative dialogue between a daughter and her father’s legacy. TS Nagarajan was widely respected for his ability to capture fleeting moments through strong compositions, a masterful use of light and shadow and impeccable timing. His photographs, rooted in social realities and everyday life, continue to inspire generations and remain a constant creative compass for Kalyani.