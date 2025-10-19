From homemade sweets to artisanal hampers: how Chennai’s Deepavali gifting has evolved

CHENNAI: As the city strings up its fairy lights and the scent of ghee and gunpowder drifts through neighbourhoods, Deepavali in Chennai arrives in its signature blaze of joy — a celebration where sweets are more than just indulgence; they’re emotion wrapped in silver foil. This season, the humble sweet box has evolved into a curated experience — a symphony of flavours, textures, and artistry that reflects how the city savours its celebrations today.

From luxury patisseries reinterpreting the classic boondi laddoo into bite-sized truffles, to homegrown brands infusing regional flavours into macarons and artisanal chocolates, Chennai’s dessert scene is gleaming with innovation.

So before you light those sparklers, here’s a roundup of Chennai’s most unique Deepavali dessert hampers and desserts — a collection that promises to make your celebrations not just brighter, but infinitely sweeter.

Reimagining traditional sweets

Sweets have always been at the heart of our traditions, but this year, Chennai’s Scoop Dawg is reimagining them in the coolest way possible. Launched in time for the festivities, Mithai Madness is a flavour that transforms nostalgia into indulgence. Velvety Belgian chocolate ice cream forms the base, studded generously with buttery kaju katli, golden roasted cashews, and crunchy butterscotch bits. It’s a symphony of textures and memories. With Mithai Madness, the brand brings the ethos to the festive table, proving that tradition and innovation don’t just coexist — they can taste extraordinary together.

For more details, contact: 9962671777

From filter coffee macarons to vegan brownies

Tanvi Bokaria from Stubborn Baker has meticulously curated a range of hamper boxes. Starting with her signature macaron hamper, she has incorporated filter coffee, gulkand, mocha and strawberry orange. Next comes the chocolate-covered nuts box. The goal behind the curation is that it has more shelf life. Catering to tea cake lovers, the classic box of four tea cakes has an array of flavours. Through the Rasika hamper, the bakery aims to bring in the essence of the brand of pushing boundaries in experimenting with different flavours. Then come the healthy seeds, chocolate and vegan brownies. With the Mehfil box, different desserts can be relished at the same time. It comprises shortbread barfi, salted caramel Belgian chocolate sandwich and many more.

To place an order, contact 9382873838.

Delights inside giant motichoor ladoo

Taking the dessert scene to the next level, Lafayette by Mug Cakes has launched a series of hampers, each with a unique touch. The giant motichoor ladoo consists of motichoor cheesecake, truffles, jelabi white chocolate and motichoor candles, among others. The train hamper contains assorted pedas, murukku, a flower pot and motichoor candles, diyas and more. Then, the tiffen box hamper has a range of delights, including four types of murukku, different flavours of ladoos and pooja accessories.

To book your Deepavali hamper, contact: 9361690795.

Luscious luxury in a box

Pullman Chennai Anna Salai celebrates the festive season with its specially curated hampers, designed to offer artisanal delights, festive flavours, and personalised gifting experiences. Each hamper is thoughtfully crafted to make gifting memorable, whether for family, friends, or colleagues. The three hampers, Decadence, Splendor and Euphoria, feature a luxurious assortment of home-made chocolates, assorted sweets, granola, speciality oils, nuts, and decorative festive elements.

For more details, dial 9150001759.