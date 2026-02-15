From five to fifty: Cosplay fever grips Chennai

Chennai’s pop culture enthusiasts gathered at the Chennai Trade Centre for Comic Con Chennai 2026, organised by Comic Con India. The two-day festival that drew large crowds came together with creativity, craftsmanship, and confidence of cosplayers.
With the theme ‘Fall in Love with Fandom’, several attendees arrived in coordinated couple costumes, while others transformed into characters from anime, films, gaming, and K-pop.
Flowing capes, detailed armour, stylised wigs, dramatic face paint, and handcrafted props turned the exhibition hall into a living comic universe. Characters ranged from Kiki’s Delivery Service to trending anime and Marvel superheroes.
Many participants spent weeks designing and assembling their outfits, adding hand-painted and custom-made accessories for authenticity. Ramya, a dentist by profession, who was dressed as Princess Mononoke, said, “I chose this character because she fights to protect the forest and nature from capitalist forces. That feels very real and relevant today. She’s incredibly inspiring to me.” The costume was entirely selfmade.
Ramya started reading manga when she was a teenager. She and her husband have been part of Chennai’s cosplay scene ever since its inception three years ago.
“Anime explores very deep themes — things we don’t often see in mainstream media anymore. Japanese creators bring those ideas out powerfully. It inspires me to step into these characters and try to do good in my own way,” she adds.
The festival also highlighted the inter generational appeal of cosplay. A five-year-old dressed as Zoey from
Demon Hunter drew attention, while several participants had travelled from across India and abroad, showcasing Chennai’s growing fandom network.
For Nikasius Thomas Gozmao, 20, a final-year student, Comic Con is a way to socialise and form a community. “Having attended three editions, I have witnessed its growth from modest crowds to packed registration lines. Word of mouth and stronger visibility have transformed it into a cultural hotspot for the city’s anime and gaming community.
Cosplay is not merely about costumes but connection. It’s a natural icebreaker that makes socialising easier, allowing strangers to strike up conversations over shared fandoms. More personally, cosplaying feels like wearing a mask — a way to step into another persona, and express myself freely without being judged,” he says.
For Raj Pranav, 20, a third-year college student, the rise in cosplay participation was evident. “Returning for my second Comic Con, I noted stronger engagement and improved organisation compared to previous editions. Though yet to cosplay, I hope to soon, possibly choosing a character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”
The event hosted gaming arenas, fan meet-ups, and merchandise stalls selling illustrated portraits, replica swords, and wigs among others. A cosplay contest featuring elaborate handcrafted ensembles added to the energy, with results scheduled for the second day.