Frisbee queens flying high with disc dreams

CHENNAI: As the sun rises over Besant Nagar’s Elliot’s Beach, the frisbee glides through the rays. Women from diverse backgrounds are seen diligently practising with the flying disc. Most of us know frisbee as a toy played with friends. But it has more to offer. It is a sport with global recognition, and to add an extra feather to its cap, India will be sending its first all-women national team in the Masters division this November.

Fifteen athletes from across the country have been selected by the India Ultimate’s National Teams Committee to represent Team India in the Masters Women’s Division at the WFDF 2025 World Beach Ultimate Championships, which will take place in Portugal from November 15 to 22. These athletes come from different walks of life, such as business, the entertainment industry, students, fisherwomen, and social workers. “All of us are in our thirties, and for most of us, it is a strong statement that we are putting across to society. This sport allows us to inspire each other and work together. It promotes inclusivity, with many women from less privileged communities to explore their space here,” begins Smithi Manickam, the head coach of the team.

Smithi Manickam

It was a decade ago when Smithi started playing ultimate frisbee. Having been an athlete and a football player since childhood, her parents supported her decision. The head coach was introduced to frisbee through a friend. “The challenges I see in this sport are injuries and societal stereotypes against women. Frisbee is a mixed-gender sport, and most households are conservative enough to prevent girls from playing alongside men,” she adds.

The athletes, who are dedicating their lives and souls to prove themselves on the global stage, were not professional sportswomen initially. “Most of them are married, a few have children, and we also have a 49-year-old in our team. These people are making a huge step by prioritising frisbee, which is paving the way for self-discovery,” she states. She is also immensely pleased because India has begun to explore different categories within frisbee tournaments and is now sending seven teams. Two teams of athletes are heading to the Asia-Oceanic Ultimate Championship in Japan, and five teams are part of the World Beach Ultimate Championship in Portugal.

However, securing a place for women in this mixed-gender sport was an uphill battle. Vijayasaraswathi S (Viji), who works at the French Consulate in Chennai, has been involved with the sport for a long time. “My friend’s team wanted to enter a tournament, and they needed a girl to be part of the team. Although I had little idea about frisbee, I found it fascinating and have not looked back since. When I started, the sport was less competitive. The transition occurred when we women had to fight for our positions. There were times when we were on the field, but the men wouldn’t throw the frisbee to us. It took time for us to be recognised as proper players, involved in decision-making,” shares Viji, who doesn’t miss her practice sessions on weekends, despite leading a hectic life, juggling work and personal commitments.

Vijayasaraswathi S

Actor Gayathri Shankar is also part of the 15-athlete team and was vigorously practising as this is her first tournament representing the country. “I was not a sports person since childhood. However, frisbee changed everything. My first game was in Bengaluru, representing a team from Chennai. It’s been two years since I played, and this sport helps me to rediscover myself. As an actor, initially, it was difficult to balance my work and practice. But if we are passionate about something, we will eventually find a way,” notes the actor, who feels that awareness about frisbee has grown gradually, but there is a long way to go.

Gayathri Shankar

Viji also recognises the slow but steady growth. “This year, India is participating in two international tournaments, and that is the growth we have been working towards. The community is expanding, but we still teach emerging talents free of charge,” she adds. To Viji, frisbee means everything. It has given way for her something meaningful for herself, shown her that age is just a number for passion, and taught her the importance of communication.

For the tournament in Portugal, players are selected from across the country, including Bengaluru, New Delhi, and Mumbai. How they practise together is what makes the journey interesting. “We coordinate our practice sessions from different places. But once a month, we all meet in Chennai to play together as a team,” Viji explains.

Although recognised by the Olympic committee, frisbee still struggles for recognition in Tamil Nadu. “We have professional coaching and certification but lack financial support. An athlete’s concern should be about the game, and not sponsorship. Currently, we are self-funded. Despite financial barriers, we managed to win a silver at the Asia Oceania tournament last year. If this issue is addressed, more passionate and selfless individuals will be encouraged to join the sport,” Viji states.

Smithi highlights that a beach tournament is conducted each October in Besant Nagar, which has attracted many curious onlookers. “Reaching out to sponsors is our biggest challenge, as most are hesitating to invest in a developing sport like frisbee. We are doing our best to shed light on this disc sport,” shares the 31-year-old.