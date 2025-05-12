Friends kill youth due to previous enmity in Chengalpattu

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old youth was hacked to death, allegedly by his friends during a drunken brawl in Maduranthakam in Chengalpattu district.

The deceased was identified as Lokesh. The police said that Lokesh along with his friends, Udhaya (24) and Diwakar (23) was consuming alcohol when the incident happened.

The probe suggested that Udhaya and Diwakar had pre-planned the attack on Lokesh due to a previous enmity and when Lokesh got inebriated beyond his limit, the duo ganged up and attacked him with wooden logs and iron pipes.

A passerby who noticed Lokesh lying in a pool of blood alerted the police. The police rushed to the spot and moved his body to the hospital for a post-mortem examination. Madurantakam police have registered a case and have launched a search for the suspects.