Friend kills Kerala youth in a drunken brawl in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 29-year-old man was killed by his friend in a drunken brawl in Oragadam on Friday. Police said Thajesh (29) and Akbar (25), both from Palakkad in Kerala, were welders, and staying at a construction site in SIPCOT, Oragadam.

On Thursday night, while consuming liquor near the Pondur tasmac, they had an argument. Thajesh attacked Akbar with a wooden log, in which Akbar sustained head injuries.

He was taken to a private hospital in the locality and returned home after treatment. Later that night, when Thajesh was sleeping in the room, Akbar took a dumbbell and crushed his head. Thajesh died on the spot.

On Friday morning, residents noticed his body in front of the house and informed the police, who sent the body for post-mortem to the Chengalpattu GH. Akbar was arrested and further investigation is on.