Freight train carrying empty wagons derails at Tambaram station

CHENNAI: A derailment accident occurred at the Tambaram railway station here on Thursday when a freight train carrying empty wagons went off the tracks. The incident took place between Tambaram and Sanatorium when the train was transporting vehicles.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the accident involved three wagons of the freight train.

Railway workers are currently working to clear the derailed wagons from the tracks while officials have initiated an investigation into the cause of the derailment.