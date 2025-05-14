Fraudster posing as astrologer cheats, dupes six sovereigns in Kolathur, arrested

CHENNAI: A fraudster posing as an astrologer has been arrested for duping a 55-year-old man of six sovereigns of gold in Kolathur.

Ravichandran, a contract lab technician at Omandurar Government Hospital, and his wife Vishalini, who have been childless for 17 years, were approached on May 3 by a man claiming to be an astrologer.

The man convinced the couple that a special ritual could bless them with a child, but required their gold jewellery to be immersed in tamarind water, said a Daily Thanthi report.

Following his instructions, Ravichandran immersed six sovereigns of gold into the mixture.

After the ritual, the impostor left and the couple soon discovered the jewellery was missing.

Following a complaint by Ravichandran, Kolathur police launched an investigation and arrested the accused.