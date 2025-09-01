Four youths rescued from drowning at Marina Beach

CHENNAI: Four youths were rescued from drowning in two separate incidents at Marina Beach on Sunday.

In one incident, a first-year engineering student, Mohammad Irfan (18), was rescued by locals and police after he was caught by a wave and was struggling in the water.

In another incident, eight students from Karnataka's Kolar, who came to Chennai for a football match, visited Marina Beach after their match.

Of them, three students- Sachin, Rineesh, and Ashok Kumar got pulled into the sea by strong currents. With the help of fishermen and the Coastal Security Group police, the boys were rescued and admitted to the hospital.

All four students are undergoing treatment at government hospitals, police said.