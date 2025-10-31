Four women drown in secluded Ennore beach

CHENNAI: Four women were swept away by strong waves at a secluded beach in Ennore on Friday. Their bodies were later retrieved by the Ennore police.

The deceased have been identified as S Devaki Selvam (30), S Bhavani (19), J Shalini (17), and M Gayathri (18). According to police, Devaki was from a Sri Lankan-Tamil refugee camp in Pethikuppam, while the others were employed at a local textile shop, with Shalini and Gayathri also pursuing college education.

Shalini was reportedly the first to enter the water at Mettukuppam beach. When she was pulled under by a powerful wave, the other three women tried to save her, but were overpowered by the strong current.

Since there were no bystanders at the isolated beach to help, all four drowned. Their bodies, bearing bruises suggestive of being trapped among rocks, were later recovered by the Ennore police and sent for post-mortem. An investigation is on.