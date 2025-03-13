Begin typing your search...

    Four of a family found dead in Chennai, suicide suspected
    Family that found dead at their home

    CHENNAI: Four members of a family were found dead at their home in Chennai's Thirumangalam.

    Preliminary investigations suggest that they may have taken their own lives due to overwhelming financial burdens.

    According to a Thanthi TV alert, the family was reportedly grappling with a debt of approximately Rs 5 crore.

    Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102; Tele MANAS: 14416, or download Tele MANAS mobile app

    ThirumangalamSuicide CaseThirumangalam police
