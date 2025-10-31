Four men with criminal histories arrested for attempted murder of a woman in MKB Nagar

CHENNAI: Four men, two of whom are known history-sheeters with charges including attempted murder and robbery, were arrested on Thursday for allegedly attempting to stab a 45-year-old woman inside her home in MKB Nagar.

The accused have been identified as Sarath (25), Rajkumar (32), Vignesh (21), and Ramkumar (22), all residents of various localities in Chennai. The operation, led by the Inspector of the MKB Nagar police station, also led to the seizure of two knives used in the crime and 500 grams of ganja from the perpetrators.

The incident is the violent culmination of an ongoing dispute. The victim, Lakshmi (45), lives with her elder daughter and her younger daughter's son. Her younger daughter works in Dubai. According to the police, the conflict began on October 17, when Sarath, who is known to Lakshmi's younger daughter, allegedly picked a quarrel and assaulted her. He also threatened to kill other family members present, including Lakshmi's grandson. Based on this, Lakshmi filed a complaint at the MKB Nagar police station.

The situation escalated further on the evening of October 29. When Lakshmi entered her house, she was confronted by Sarath and three other accomplices. The men allegedly verbally abused her, following which two of them brandished knives and attempted to stab her.

"Lakshmi managed to move aside just in time, avoiding the full force of the attack. She immediately rushed inside and bolted the door from within," a police official stated. The accused then reportedly banged on the door, demanding she open it, and issued further death threats before fleeing the scene.

A renewed and more serious complaint was filed by Lakshmi, based on which the police registered a case under stringent sections of the Indian Penal Code, including attempted murder and possession of weapons.

During the subsequent investigation, criminal history of the accused came to light. Police records reveal that Sarath is a habitual offender, facing 18 prior criminal cases, including four for attempted murder and robbery. Rajkumar has 10 cases against him, including one for murder and another for attempted murder. Vignesh and Ramkumar have 13 and 2 prior cases registered against them, respectively.

Furthermore, with the recovery of ganja, additional charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act have been incorporated into the case.

The four arrested accused were produced before a local court on Thursday. Following the hearing, the court ordered them to be remanded to judicial custody.