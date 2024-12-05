Four held with 1.3 kg opium seeds in Chennai

Begin typing your search...

    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: City Police have arrested four persons for alleged possession of 1.3 kg of Opium. Elephant Gate police had received a tip off about movement of Opium seeds in Sowcarpet.

    Police secured persons, Dinesh Chowdary (32), Chetan Singh (28), Chennaram (48) and based on the inputs provided by them, police arrested the fourth accused, Prem Prakash (39).

    All four of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

