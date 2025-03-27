Four held for possession of meth, heroin in Chennai

CHENNAI: The city police's ANIU (anti-narcotics intelligence unit) wing arrested four persons in two separate incidents in the city for alleged possession of methamphetamine and other narcotic substances.

In Madipakkam, the special team apprehended a 32-year-old man, Saddam Hussain of Tirusulam, based on a tip-off. Since the beginning of this year, four persons from Hussain's network have been apprehended. Police seized five grams of methamphetamine and an iPhone he used to communicate with the clients.

In another incident at Maduravoyal, the ANIU team arrested three suspects – Hibzur Rahman (34), Anarul Islam (33) and Rinku Bora (26) - all three from Assam. The trio were secured near a park in the Teacher's colony, Maduravoyal, where a police team was waiting based on a tip-off about the movement of narcotic substances.

Police seized three grams of heroin, 50 grams of ganja, and Rs 41,000 in cash from them.

All four arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.