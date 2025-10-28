Four flights from Andhra to Chennai cancelled as Cyclone Montha nears coast

CHENNAI: Four flights from Andhra Pradesh to Chennai were cancelled on Tuesday due to the threat posed by Cyclone Montha. Airport sources said more flights may be cancelled later in the day depending on weather conditions.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Montha is likely to make landfall as a severe cyclonic storm between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, near Kakinada, along the Andhra coast this evening or by night.

Following the IMD warning, flights from Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Rajahmundry to Chennai have been affected. The cancelled services include the IndiGo flight from Visakhapatnam scheduled at 9.45 am, the one from Rajahmundry at 1.35 pm, the Vijayawada–Chennai flight at 1.40 pm, and another Visakhapatnam–Chennai flight at 1.45 pm.

Officials at Chennai airport said that flights from Chennai to various destinations in Andhra Pradesh may also be cancelled or delayed later in the day. A formal announcement regarding the same is expected soon.

In view of the cyclone and heavy rain warnings, airport authorities have advised passengers to check the updated departure and arrival timings with their respective airlines or through official websites before heading to the airport.