Four flights cancelled at Chennai airport due to passenger shortage

CHENNAI: A total of four flights were cancelled on March 18 at Chennai International Airport due to shortage of passengers.

The British Airways flight, which arrives at Chennai at 5.35 am from London on daily basis has been cancelled.

Similarly, a flight which departs at 7.45 am from Chennai to London has also been cancelled on Tuesday.

Alliance Air flight on the Hyderabad - Chennai - Hyderabad has also been cancelled.

The Chennai airport authorities have stated that these flights were cancelled due to shortage of passengers and accordingly the passengers travelling also have been informed in advance.

Alternative travel arrangements have been made to the affected passengers, reports added.

Despite these arrangements, passengers have expressed frustration due to the sudden cancellation of flights to London and Hyderabad.