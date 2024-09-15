Four flights cancelled at Chennai airport due to low passenger traffic

CHENNAI: Due to insufficient passengers, four flights to Delhi and Shirdi have been cancelled on Sunday at Chennai Airport.

The sudden cancellations have caused significant inconvenience for travellers.

The affected flights include:

- A SpiceJet flight to Shirdi, scheduled to depart at 2:40 pm today.

- A Vistara flight to Delhi, scheduled to depart at 9:05 pm tonight.

- A SpiceJet flight from Shirdi, scheduled to arrive in Chennai at 1:50 pm Sunday.

- A Vistara flight from Delhi, scheduled to arrive in Chennai at 8:20 pm tonight.

The cancellations of these four flights from both arrival and departure routes at Chennai Airport have led to widespread disruptions for passengers.

Airport officials have stated that the cancellations are due to a decrease in passenger numbers caused by extended holidays.