Four drown in separate incidents in Kanchi

CHENNAI: Four youths are feared to have drowned in waterbodies in Kancheepuram district over the last two days.

In Dhamal village, two youths were feared to have drowned in the Dhamal lake. The victims were identified as Bala (19) and Manavalan (29). The pair had gone to the deep portion of the Dhamal lake and struggled. Locals who spotted their struggle tried to rescue them, but it was in vain. They immediately alerted the authorities. Personnel from the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) are searching for the drowned persons.

On Saturday, Sivasankaran (23) of Poonamallee drowned in the Palar river near Kancheepuram. In another incident on Saturday, a 28-year-old youth, Sankara Narayanan (28) of Kancheepuram, drowned in Nathampettai lake.

These incidents follow the tragedy of four women being swept away by strong currents at the Ennore beach and two brothers (aged 3 and 5) drowning in a temple pond at Tiruverkadu on Saturday.