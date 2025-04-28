Four Chennai schools get smart boards worth Rs 28 lakh

CHENNAI: Four schools in the city will get smart boards at the cost of Rs 28.6 lakh. Overall, 26 smart boards were installed in city schools.

Two smart boards were installed at KRC ARC Girls Higher Secondary School, George Town, six were installed in Jaigopal Garodia Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Nandanam, and nine each were installed in Subbiah Pillai Girls Higher Secondary School, T Nagar and Sree Venkateswara Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Royapettah.

This initiative, worth Rs 28.6 lakh (Rs 1.1 lakh/smart board), is a part of the Rotary International District e-vidhya project, which aims to equip 1,000 schools with smart teaching aids. “Such tech-based teaching tools are expected to redefine classroom learning, making education more interactive, inclusive, and outcome driven,” stated a press note.