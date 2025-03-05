Four caught with 28kg gold worth several crores in Chennai

CHENNAI: The city police seized 28 kg gold from a car during vehicle check near Marina beach in the early hours of Wednesday. The value of the seized gold is said to be more than at least Rs 15 crore.

The occupants in the car claimed that they were taking the gold to a jeweller in Sowcarpet. As they did not have proper documents, the gold was handed over to the Commercial Taxes Department officials, said the police.

The Anna Square police personnel flagged the car along the service road off Marina beach during vehicle check and found the gold. The occupants in the car, Prakash (27), Kiran (27) of Bengaluru, Anil (45) of Sowcarpet and Paul (31), were questioned.

They claimed to be traders and told the police that they were taking the gold to a jewellery showroom and a goldsmith unit in Sowcarpet. However, as there were no GST receipts, the police personnel seized the gold and handed it over to the Commercial Taxes officials for further investigation.