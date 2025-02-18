Four arrested in Chennai with methamphetamine and gutkha

CHENNAI: The anti-narcotics intelligence unit (ANIU) of the city police arrested three youth for possession of methamphetamine near Nungambakkam.

The team received a tip-off about the movement of drugs near the College Road junction and kept vigil. The officials spotted three people loitering suspiciously and detained them for detailed questioning.

On checking their belongings, the ANIU personnel found six grams of methamphetamine and 26 syringes with them.

The trio - G Ramchandar (34) of Villupuram, S Karthik Raja (27) of Dindigul, Mohammed Jaffer Sadik (24) of Nagapattinam - was arrested. Apart from the meth and syringes, the police also seized Rs 12,500 cash they had on them. They were later handed over to the Nungambakkam police.

In another case, the Arumbakkam police arrested a history sheeter for possession of 4.5 kg of gutkha. The accused, N Gajendran (35), has eight cases against him, including a murder. The accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.