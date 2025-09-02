Four arrested for honey trapping bizman through FB and robbing him

CHENNAI: Police have arrested four persons, including a woman, for honey trapping a businessman and robbing him after the woman lured him through Facebook.

The businessman, Murali (49), of Jafferkhanpet, said in his complaint that he got acquainted with a woman through Facebook and developed a friendship online.

The woman lured Murali into meeting her privately, and the latter had booked a room at a hotel in Arumbakkam last week. While they were in the room, two men barged into the room and started an argument with Murali.

One of the duo claimed that the woman is his wife and accused Murali of breaking up his family, and assaulted Murali. The men threatened him, took him in a car to Mamallapuram, and kept him in a room where they continued assaulting him.

The duo, along with the woman, took Murali's 15 sovereign gold chain and other valuables and fled the scene.

Arumbakkam police registered a case and arrested Sneha (28) of Shenoy Nagar and her accomplices- Karthik (32), Sundaramoorthy (33), and Boopalan (32).