Former lover arrested for attempted sexual assault and extortion in Chennai

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|20 July 2025 12:08 PM IST
    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: A man named Vishnu has been arrested for attempting to sexually assault a young woman and allegedly using obscene photographs to extort money and jewellery from her, according to Thanthi TV.

    The incident came to light after the woman, a resident of Madipakkam, lodged a complaint at the Tiruvanmiyur All Women Police Station.

    Following the complaint, a case has been registered under seven sections, including provisions of the Prevention of Atrocities Act.

    Further details awaited.

    Sexually assaultArrestMadipakkam
