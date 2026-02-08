Forgotten plaque revives legacy of colonial administrator Charles Trevelyan

The history and beauty of this impressive edifice, and what transpired inside its hallowed hall in the past, have been well chronicled in various write-ups that appeared in different dailies and magazines when the hall was opened for public visits and exhibitions.

What failed to get mentioned in the various articles is the reference to the memorial plaque with the well-relieved image and inscription that stands in front of the hall, commemorating the services of a British civilian in Madras by the name Charles Trevelyan.