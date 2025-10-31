Ford to make all-new, next-gen engines from Chennai plant

CHENNAI: American automobile major Ford said it would manufacture all-new, next-generation engines from its iconic factory near Chennai, which had fallen from its pinnacle in recent years. This is part of the deal that the company had signed with the Tamil Nadu government in September 2024.

The company will invest Rs 3,250 crore to restart the plant, expected by 2029, which will have a planned capacity of 2,35,000 engines annually. The project is expected to create more than 600 jobs, plus indirect jobs across the industry, Ford said in a statement on Friday.

The memorandum of understanding that it inked with the State government outlines the strategic direction that leverages India’s manufacturing expertise as part of the Ford+ plan, and complements its existing engine manufacturing plant in India, which produces and exports engines, the company said.

“We are pleased to advance our plans and confirm the Chennai plant’s vital role in Ford’s manufacturing network,” said Jeff Marentic, president, International Markets Group, Ford Motor Company. “We are thankful to the government of Tamil Nadu for its continued support as we advance these plans. This decision reinforces our commitment to leveraging India's manufacturing prowess for future products.”

According to the company, the engine lineup planned for production in Chennai will feature all-new technology. It added that details about the engine type and export markets will be shared closer to the start of production.

“Ford’s decision to commence manufacturing in Chennai will further energise the resurgent automotive sector of Tamil Nadu and speaks volumes about the State's robust manufacturing ecosystem, highly skilled workforce, and excellent investor facilitation under the leadership of Chief Minister MK Stalin," said Industries Minister TRB Rajaa.

“This is not just the start of manufacturing at the existing Ford facility, it is the State taking yet another step towards the future of the automotive industry with the production of next-gen engines. We remain committed to supporting Ford's operations here,” the minister added.