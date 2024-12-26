For safe New Year’s Eve, GCTP clamps down on illegal bike racing

CHENNAI: As a warning to youngsters who indulge in bike races during the New year's Eve, the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) intensified the drive against dangerous driving and secured 33 offenders and seized their bikes on Tuesday night.

Advanced surveillance methods, including the use of cutting-edge technology and real-time social media monitoring, have been employed to identify and predict the movements of illegal bike racing groups.

On Tuesday night, 45 vehicles were involved in illegal bike racing at Anna Salai and Kamarajar Salai and 33 offenders were secured.

"The GCTP emphasises the importance of celebrating responsibly and urges all citizens to cooperate in ensuring a safe, accident-free New Year. Any reports of illegal racing or dangerous driving should be promptly communicated to the GCTP through the helpline: +91 90031 30103," an official release stated, adding, “Engaging in dangerous driving or illegal bike racing will lead to severe consequences, including vehicle detention, strict legal action, and lasting impacts on your future, such as a criminal record and career risks.”