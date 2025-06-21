Food delivery worker seriously injured as lamp post collapses in Tambaram

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old food delivery worker sustained severe head injuries after a lamp post collapsed on him near the Tambaram flyover during heavy rain on Friday night. The incident has sparked public outrage, with residents demanding urgent replacement of damaged lamp posts in the area.

The victim, identified as Surya, a native of Vellore district, had been living in West Tambaram and working as a food delivery executive in the city.

Surya had moved to Chennai alone in search of work and was staying with a friend in Pulikoradu, Kancheepuram.

On Friday night, as heavy rain and strong winds swept through Tambaram and surrounding areas, Surya stopped near the Hindu Mission Hospital in Tambaram to take shelter by the side of the flyover. At that moment, a lamp post installed on the flyover reportedly broke and fell, striking him on the head.

Bystanders rushed to his aid and initially took him to the nearby Hindu Mission Hospital.

He was later shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital in Chennai, where he is currently undergoing intensive treatment.

Tambaram Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

According to local sources, the lamp posts on the flyover were installed by the Highways Department, but their maintenance was subsequently handed over to the Tambaram City Municipal Corporation.

Residents allege that poor upkeep and negligence by the Corporation's electric maintenance department have led to dangerous situations.