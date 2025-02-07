Fog reduces visibility in Chennai during early hours, disrupts commutes

CHENNAI: Chennaities witnessed a thick layer of fog during the morning hours on Friday, where the maximum temperature was 22 degree Celsius around 8 am. The cold weather has disrupted the daily life of the people especially in the early morning. The Regional Meteorological Center (RMC) forecast that fog / mist is likely to prevail over isolated places in Tamil Nadu including Chennai due to increased moisture level and northeasterly wind over the sea.

For the past week, the dense fog has impacted the visibility in isolated places in the state including Chennai during the morning and night hours. It has affected the normal life of the people and delays in trains and flights in the capital city on Friday. P Senthamarai Kannan, director of the area cyclone center, RMC said, "Many areas including Chennai experienced dense fog in the morning hours due northeasterly wind and 90 per cent increased moisture level in the wind. For the next few days, isolated places might witness shallow fog / mist during the morning hours."

Recently, the maximum temperature in Nungambakkam weather station recorded between 21 degree Celsius and 24 degree Celsius from 6 am to 8 am. Similarly, the temperature level was 22 degree Celsius at 7 am to 8 am, and gradually increased to 25 degree Celsius and 31 degree Celsius around 10 am and 11 am respectively. However, the official clarified that there is no abnormal difference in the maximum and minimum temperatures in the recent days, and unlikely in the next few days too.

The RMC has predicted that dry weather will prevail in Tamil Nadu and the maximum temperature is likely to be near normal to slightly above normal till February 13. The temperature level is expected to surge by two to three degree Celsius than normal in the state, and range between 28 degree Celsius to 34 degree Celsius over coastal, adjoining interior districts and plain areas in TN.