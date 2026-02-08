Fog disrupts services at Chennai airport

The affected services include the IndiGo service from Mumbai with 157 passengers, the Akasa Air flight from Mumbai with 149 passengers, the IndiGo flight from Kuala Lumpur with 180 passengers, the Air India Express flight from Bengaluru with 164 passengers and the IndiGo flight from Hyderabad with 162 passengers.

These flights were ultimately redirected to airports in Bengaluru and Tirupati following directions from the Air Traffic Control (ATC) at Chennai.