Flutter in Chennai airport as student accidentally triggers emergency door alarm, deboarded

CHENNAI: A Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight was thrown into disarray on Tuesday evening when a 19-year-old engineering student accidentally activated the emergency door alarm before takeoff from Chennai International Airport.

The incident occurred around 6 PM as the flight, carrying 164 passengers, prepared for departure. With all passengers seated, a loud alarm sounded in the cockpit after the emergency exit button near the seat was pressed.

Crew members identified Omkar Shaha, a second-year engineering student from West Bengal studying at a private college on Chennai’s OMR , as the passenger responsible. Shaha, traveling home to Kolkata for vacation, claimed the button press was accidental: My hand brushed against it unknowingly, he claimed.

Despite his explanation, airport security and airline officials removed Shaha and his luggage from the aircraft, citing strict safety protocols. The flight eventually departed at 6:50 pm with 163 passengers after a 50-minute delay.

Shaha was handed over to Chennai Airport Police for questioning. After an initial investigation on Tuesday, he was instructed to return on Wednesday. Upon reappearing today, Shaha reiterated his innocence and sought leniency.

Police accepted his explanation after thorough interrogation but issued a stern warning about the life-threatening risks of such actions mid-flight. Shaha was released after submitting a written apology pledging never to repeat the mistake.