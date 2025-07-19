Flower seller found dead mysteriously in Koyambedu

CHENNAI: A 50-year-old woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her residence in Koyambedu on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Dhanalakshmi, a flower vendor.

According to police, she lived alone in a rented house on Mannadi Street. Probe revealed that she sustained an injury two days ago while returning from the Koyambedu flower market. On Saturday, a neighbour, Mala, grew suspicious due to her continued absence for two days and alerted the police. A police team from Koyambedu police station entered the woman's home and secured Dhanalakshmi's body.

Her body was moved to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Police suspect the woman to have succumbed due to complications from her head injury. However, police are awaiting the autopsy results to ascertain the cause of death. A case has been registered, and further investigations are on.