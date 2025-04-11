Flower prices surge at Chennai's Koyambedu market for Panguni Uthiram festival on April 11

CHENNAI: The price of flowers at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai has witnessed a rise on the occasion of Panguni Uthiram festival.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the price of jasmine flowers has increased to Rs 600/kg from Rs 400/kg.

Panguni Uthiram is a Tamil Hindu festival, which will be celebrated this year on April 11.

It marks the divine marriages of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, Lord Murugan and Deivanai, Lord Rama and Sita and Lord Vishnu and Andal.

The festival also coincides with the Uthiram nakshatram, making it a highly auspicious occasion.